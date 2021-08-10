CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNP. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,632,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after buying an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,820,000 after buying an additional 2,323,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after buying an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.