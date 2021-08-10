Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.30. Cellectis shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,940 shares.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.