Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $145.35 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $238.94 million and $145.35 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,648,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

