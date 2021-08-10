Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FUN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

