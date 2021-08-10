Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 100,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,426. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66.

