Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,935. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73.

