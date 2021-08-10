Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $6.50

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of CPRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,135. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.