Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $6.50

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,135. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

