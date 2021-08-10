Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CATB stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,191. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.