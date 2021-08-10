Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTL has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,413 shares of company stock worth $11,109,011 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

