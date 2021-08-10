Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

