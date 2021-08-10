Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $294.07 million and approximately $387.31 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 75.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00159489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.71 or 0.99903079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00817141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,361,715 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

