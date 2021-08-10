Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

TAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

