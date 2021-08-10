Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 77.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

