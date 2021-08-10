Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 540 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $205,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $236,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $307.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

