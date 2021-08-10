Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 509 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.