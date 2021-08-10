Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,680 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

