Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 7.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. 12,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,455. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

