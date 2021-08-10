Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $362.76. 32,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

