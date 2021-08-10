Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 745 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

