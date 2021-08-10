Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 67,778 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 6th, D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $203.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

