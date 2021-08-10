Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

