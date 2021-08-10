Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

