Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 8,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.