Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer Sells 135,037 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.21 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

