Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

CGRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

