Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.13. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $20,811,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

