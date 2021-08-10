Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $411,174. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.