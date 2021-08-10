Capital One Financial Comments on Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

