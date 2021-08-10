Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

