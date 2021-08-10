Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $86.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

