Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $50,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03.

