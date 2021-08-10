Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 904 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.