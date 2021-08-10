Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.19

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$89.19 and last traded at C$90.06, with a volume of 745064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$255.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The firm has a market cap of C$60.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.