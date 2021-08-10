Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total transaction of C$688,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,011,800. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

