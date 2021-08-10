Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.10.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.