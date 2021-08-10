Canaccord Genuity Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$53.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.8522 dividend. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.