Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CANF. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 62,197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

