Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Announces Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. 10,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

