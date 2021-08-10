Callisto Network Trading Up 4.9% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $18.19 million and $109,602.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.06 or 0.06811119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00127168 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

