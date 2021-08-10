Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

