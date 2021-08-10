CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $14,359.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.34 or 0.99849306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00815258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,342,291 coins and its circulating supply is 5,294,272 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

