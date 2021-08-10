Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. Cabot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 270,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,127. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

