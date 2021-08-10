Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.59 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO opened at $1,964.42 on Tuesday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,877.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,195.38.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

