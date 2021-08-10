ByteNext Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $217,786.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00157370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00147091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.48 or 1.00038488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00817146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

