Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

