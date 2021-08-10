Bumble (BMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMBL opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

