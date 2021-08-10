Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.50 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

