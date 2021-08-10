BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

NYSE BRP traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

