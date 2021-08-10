Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.