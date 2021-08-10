Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 19,706 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $67,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

